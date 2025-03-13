Police Arrest El-Rufai’s Top Ally In Kaduna State

A former commissioner and close ally of former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, Jafaru Ibrahim Sani, has been arrested by security operatives.

Naija News gathered that Sani was arrested by Policemen acting on the orders of the Kaduna State government.

While details of the arrest are still sketchy, Sani, who served at various times as Commissioner for Local Government; Education and Environment during the administration of El-Rufai, recently defected to the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Sani, in a letter dated March 10, 2025, and addressed to his ward chairman, announced his defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former Commissioner expressed his disappointment with the party, accusing the leadership of the APC of straying from the progressive ideals of its founding members.

“Kaduna State government has arrested Malam Ja’afar Ibrahim Sani. The former commissioner that recently defected to SDP,” a source close to him told SaharaReporters.

Meanwhile, Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has appealed to members of the State House of Assembly to embrace peace to resolve the ongoing political crisis in the state.

Naija News reports that Fubara made this known on Thursday during the commissioning of some projects in the Okrika Local Government Area of the state.

Fubara urged the lawmakers to consider the interest of the people in the state, stressing that they owe them peace and development.

The governor said he needed peace to govern the state well and called on all dissatisfied political actors to put all that had happened behind them and commit to the full implementation of the February 28, 2025, verdict of the Supreme Court.