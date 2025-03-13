PDP Panel Recommends Expulsion Of Wike’s Ally, Anyanwu

As the crisis within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) deepens, the National Disciplinary Committee (NDC), led by former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Tom Ikimi, has recommended the expulsion of Samuel Anyanwu, a key loyalist of former Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, from the party.

In a letter dated March 10 and received by PDP Acting National Chairman Umar Damagum on March 11, the NDC stated that Anyanwu failed to appear or respond to the petition filed against him by the Young Generation Caucus of the party.

“Having listened to the petitioners and the evidence led, including the oral testimonies of Hon. Afolabi Adekanbi and Dr. Alex Adum, we find that the respondent, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, was engaged in anti-party activities contrary to the provisions of Article 58 (1)(f) of the PDP Constitution 2017 and conduct likely to disrupt the peaceful, lawful and efficient conduct of the business of the party,” the committee stated.

The committee accused Anyanwu of inviting security agents and political thugs to interfere with party activities at the PDP National Headquarters in Abuja on January 29 and February 1, 2025.

NDC Recommends Anyanwu’s Expulsion

Following its findings, the NDC recommended to the National Executive Committee (NEC) that Anyanwu be expelled from the party.

“The NDC recommends to the National Executive Committee of the PDP as follows: Expulsion of the Respondent, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party,” the letter read.

Ongoing PDP Crisis

The PDP has been grappling with internal conflicts since the 2023 presidential election, leading to allegations of anti-party activities and disciplinary proceedings against some members.

In response, the National Working Committee (NWC) established the disciplinary committee on August 21, 2024, to address complaints and make recommendations to the NEC.

However, nearly five months later, the crisis has worsened, with former National Youth Leader Sunday Ude-Okoye and Anyanwu both laying claim to the position of PDP National Secretary.

Despite Ude-Okoye’s backing from the Board of Trustees and the Governors’ Forum, led by Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, the leadership dispute remains unresolved.

Anyanwu’s Absence From Disciplinary Hearings

Naija News reports that the disciplinary committee summoned Anyanwu and former Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom and 10 others to appear before it on February 12, 2025. However, neither Anyanwu nor the others honored the invitation.

On March 4, despite being served a fresh hearing notice, Anyanwu again failed to appear, citing legal constraints and describing the matter as “sub judice.”

The NDC stated that Anyanwu had multiple opportunities to present his case but failed to do so.

“The testimony of the petitioners is largely uncontested. The respondent chose not to appear before the committee to defend himself, even when he was duly served with the notice of the allegation,” the committee noted.

The panel also dismissed Anyanwu’s claim that his case was before the Supreme Court, stating that he did not provide any supporting court documents.

Anyanwu Dismisses Expulsion Threat

Reacting to the NDC’s recommendation, Anyanwu dismissed the move, insisting that it would not stand.

“How can they expel me? That cannot stand. I have never heard from them. The last time they met, they adjourned to April 4. So wherever this one is coming from will not work,” he told Punch.

PDP Youth Leader Opposes Expulsion

Similarly, PDP Deputy National Youth Leader, Timothy Osadolor, in a chat with Punch, described the recommendation as prejudicial and unlikely to stand.

“I think what the committee is doing is sub judice, and they should have allowed the court to make a pronouncement before addressing it.

“Though there is nobody bigger than the party, including me, I can be suspended or expelled if I am involved in anti-party activities. But to say Anyanwu should be expelled, it will not stand. What about people like Senator Adolphus Wabara, who engaged in anti-party activities not once, but twice? That is anti-party, so I think the committee should go after people like him, not Anyanwu,” Osadolor stated.

Osadolor maintained that the NEC was unlikely to approve Anyanwu’s expulsion, further deepening the party’s internal crisis.