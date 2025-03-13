PDP Acting Chairman Dares Wike, Rejects South-South Congress, Inaugurates Caretaker Committee

Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Umar Damagum, has declared that the zonal congress conducted by some party members in the South-South cannot stand.

Naija News reports that Damagum made this assertion on Thursday at the inauguration of the South-South Zonal Caretaker Committee at the PDP headquarters, Wadata Plaza, Abuja.

His remarks came in response to the congress conducted in Cross River State by party members loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and led by Dan Orbih. Wike had insisted that the congress was the only valid one in the zone.

However, Damagum dismissed this claim, stating that the tenure of the previous zonal committee had expired, necessitating a caretaker committee before any valid congress could be held.

“This is a very important occasion, and I want to use this opportunity to clarify that, as far as this party is concerned, no election was conducted in the South-South.

“The tenure of the zonal committee has expired, and we still have a few weeks or a month or so to conduct the zonal congresses. So, we find it necessary to set up this caretaker committee,” Damagum stated

Calls For Neutrality In Caretaker Committee

Damagum urged members of the newly inaugurated caretaker committee to be neutral in their duties and ensure a transparent process leading to the election of a new executive committee for the zone.

“I believe that from your selection, some of you I have known and worked with, and I have no doubt that you will diligently carry out your responsibilities and usher in a new, properly elected executive committee for the zone.

“So, I enjoin you to be devoid of any partisanship or bias, to be diligent in the execution of your duties, and to ensure an all-inclusive executive committee in the zone,” he said

Damagum further took a swipe at the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), dismissing it as a party lacking experience and credibility compared to the PDP.

He asserted, “The PDP is still the party to beat. “A party that has been tested for 27 years, one of the oldest parties. All these shenanigans you see around, the APC and others, have not been around for more than 10 years.

“If you have grown to be 27 years and are still standing, still counting, then there is no better guarantee than that.”

Damagum also cautioned PDP leaders against succumbing to fear or aligning with the current administration at the center.

He concluded, “The PDP is the guarantee for Nigerians to change the course of what is happening today in our country. I also want to use this opportunity to caution our leaders—do not fear them.

“Nobody is going to change your destiny for you other than yourself. I have noticed that, maybe out of fear, some of our leaders are encouraging this present administration at the center. I find it really very disgusting. Let’s tell ourselves the truth.

“So please, let’s be up and doing. Don’t fear anyone. Nigeria belongs to all of us. Nobody is more Nigerian than you are. It’s all about opportunity, but if you put your act together, the path is very bright, and we will reach our destination.”