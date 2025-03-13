Osun APC, PDP Clash Over LG Chairmen’s Introduction To FG

The Osun State chapters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have locked horns over the state government’s recent introduction of local government chairmen and councillors to the Federal Government.

The dispute erupted after the Osun State Government, through letters signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Teslim Igbalaiye, formally introduced local government executives from the state’s 30 councils to key federal officials.

The letters were sent to the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Lateef Fagbemi; the Accountant-General of the Federation, Shamsudeen Babatunde Ogunjimi; and the Central Bank Governor, Yemi Cardoso.

APC Kicks, Calls LG Officials ‘Impersonators’

Reacting to the move, the APC, in a statement by its Director of Media, Kola Olabisi, condemned the action, labeling those listed in the letters as “impersonators.” The party maintained that no legitimate election had been conducted to produce them.

“There were no vacancies in Osun LGAs to warrant any election,” Olabisi stated, citing the Court of Appeal’s ruling on February 10, 2025, which reinstated local government executives elected on October 15, 2022.

Olabisi also accused Governor Ademola Adeleke of ignoring legal advice from the AGF, who had previously cautioned against conducting fresh elections.

“It is strange that Governor Adeleke, who disregarded the professional advice of the Attorney-General not to hold an election, is now writing to the same office to introduce certain individuals as duly elected local government executives,” he said.

He further referenced security concerns raised by the Inspector-General of Police, who had warned against the elections due to unfavorable security reports.

“We urge the Attorney-General of the Federation, the Accountant-General of the Federation, and the Governor of the Central Bank to disregard this purported introduction of impostors. The so-called election that produced them was illegitimate and unnecessary,” Olabisi added.

PDP Fires Back, Accuses APC Of Manipulating Facts

In response, Osun PDP Chairman, Sunday Bisi, dismissed the APC’s claims, accusing the party of distorting judicial rulings to suit its narrative.

“APC continues to deny a judgment that sacked their so-called chairmen, who were elected in a sham election where they were the only participants,” Bisi said.

He defended the state government’s approach, stating that it had opted for a peaceful and lawful resolution instead of engaging in political conflict.

“Rather than allow bloodshed, which was APC’s agenda, and despite losing six of our party members, we chose to reach out to the Attorney-General of the Federation and other relevant federal officials,” he added.

Bisi also claimed that all relevant court judgments, including the Court of Appeal ruling that struck out APC’s appeal, had been submitted to the Federal Government for review.

“The Federal Government now has the certified true copy of the Akure Court of Appeal judgment, which contains no consequential orders or directives reinstating the sacked council chairmen,” he noted.

PDP: FG Reviewing Court Judgments

Bisi accused the Osun APC of being unsettled by the fact that federal agencies were reassessing their previous stance on the local government dispute.

“The lies of the Osun APC have been exposed. The certified judgments have been submitted to the Federal Ministry of Justice, which is currently reviewing them. The authentic chairmen and councillors of our great party remain the validly elected local government leaders in Osun State,” he asserted.

He further claimed that the Presidency was now aware of the crisis, alleging that certain APC elements had tarnished the party’s reputation in an attempt to manipulate the situation in Osun.