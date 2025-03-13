Okpebholo Is A Baggage Tinubu Can’t Afford, Committed Impeachable Offense – Isibor

Former Commissioner for Digital Economy, Science and Technology in Edo State, Ogbeide Ifaluyi-Isibor, has said Governor Monday Okpebholo committed an impeachable offence.

Naija News reports that Ifaluyi-isibor described Governor Okpebholo as a baggage that President Bola Tinubu cannot afford.

In a press briefing on Wednesday in Abuja, the former commissioner accused the Governor of undermining the Supreme Court’s ruling on local government autonomy.

He further accused the Governor of invading local government councils with thugs, having allegedly failed to get the House of Assembly members to impeach the council chairman.

“In just a few months, the Edo State Governor has committed impeachable offenses, spending money out of budgetary allocation and without legislative approval. This Governor was the first to brazenly disobey the Supreme Court judgement granting financial autonomy to local government councils. He requested the suspension of local government chairmen by the House of Assembly and employed thugs to invade and take over local government councils. Today, Edo is the only state without legal local government authority to preside over the affairs of the people over several communities across the state,” he said.

Ifaluyi-Isibor added that Edo State cannot work under the current Governor. He accused him of being incompetent.

“Monday Okpebholo is a baggage that Tinubu cannot afford now, he has committed impeachable offenses, flagrantly disobeyed the Supreme Court ruling by violating the principle of Local Government Autonomy and using thugs to invade Local Government Councils. Edo cannot work under incompetence,” he stated.