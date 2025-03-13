Okpebholo Bribed Lawmakers With ₦200 Million Each To Defect To APC – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Edo State chapter, has claimed that some members of the House of Assembly received ₦200 million bribe to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmakers Donald Okugbe (Akoko Edo Constituency II), Bright Iyamu (Orhionmwon South Constituency II), Richard Edosa (Oredo West Constituency), and Sunday Ojezele (Esan South East) officially joined the APC at the party’s secretariat in Benin.

The PDP Caretaker Committee’s Publicity Secretary, Chris Nehikhare, while speaking via a statement, condemned Governor Monday Okpebholo for using state funds to bribe lawmakers.

He said, “In confirmation of the alarm raised by our party last week that Governor Monday Okpebholo was planning to buy over PDP lawmakers with N200meach, four members have now defected, pocketing the money in the process.

“We frown at this wanton waste of state resources and warn that misappropriation of government funds attracts severe consequences. Okpebholo will eventually account for this reckless expenditure.”

Nehikhare also criticised the governor for prioritizing political realignment over governance, particularly at a time when insecurity is escalating in Edo State.

“While insecurity ravages communities, claiming at least 40 lives in the last two weeks, the governor is focused on political horse-trading for his survival, rather than tackling urgent security concerns,” he added.

The lawmakers who defected were received by the acting Edo State APC Chairman, Jarret Tenebe, and other party leaders.

With this defection, the APC now holds 13 seats in the 24-member Assembly, while the PDP has 11. The Labour Party also lost its only lawmaker to the APC.