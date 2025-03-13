‘Obasa Will Stay As Speaker’ – Presidency Source Reveals Outcome Of Tinubu’s Meeting With Lawmakers

President Bola Tinubu has resolved the leadership crisis in the Lagos State House of Assembly, backing Mudashiru Obasa to retain his position as Speaker despite earlier recommendations for his resignation.

The resolution came after a meeting between Tinubu and all 40 lawmakers at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday. The President’s stance contradicts the recommendations of a panel set up to mediate the crisis.

The panel, led by former Osun State Governor Chief Bisi Akande and former Ogun State Governor Chief Gbenga Daniel, along with the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), had advised that Obasa should step down after his reinstatement to allow for a fresh leadership balance.

Agreement Broken As Obasa Refused To Resign

Naija News reports that the panel had initially recommended that Mojisola Meranda resign as Speaker to pave the way for Obasa’s return, with the understanding that he would also step down shortly after, allowing a new Speaker from Lagos West to emerge for political equilibrium.

On March 3, 2025, 49 days after Obasa’s impeachment, Meranda resigned and was re-elected as Deputy Speaker, while Obasa was reinstated as Speaker in line with the agreement.

However, contrary to the deal, Obasa adjourned the Assembly indefinitely and refused to resign as expected, defying the panel’s recommendation.

Obasa was initially removed on January 13, 2025, by 35 lawmakers who accused him of high-handedness, financial misappropriation, and authoritarian leadership. Meranda was installed as Speaker but later stepped down under pressure from party leaders.

Tinubu Brokers Final Peace Deal

On Wednesday, Naija News observed that lawmakers arrived at the Presidential Villa in a Coaster bus around 2 pm, where they were ushered into the President’s office. Meranda arrived with her colleagues, while Obasa arrived separately at about 3 pm.

The meeting was held behind closed doors. Speaking anonymously with Punch, a Presidency official confirmed that Tinubu had brokered peace among the warring factions, instructing lawmakers to work with Obasa to ensure stability in the Assembly and the state.

“Tinubu met the lawmakers behind closed-doors. They spoke on their grievances and the President has resolved the problems.

“With the development, Obasa will stay as Speaker. His position is no longer threatened. All the lawmakers have agreed to work with him.

“They all had a photo session with the President after the meeting. It went well,” the source said.

While some Lagos stakeholders are displeased that the original agreement was not upheld, the source assured that the President would engage all aggrieved parties to maintain unity.

“Some stakeholders are naturally displeased Obasa reneged on the agreement with the Akande panel. I’m sure the President would engage everyone to settle the matter,” the source added.

Another source close to Obasa revealed that Tinubu also directed the Speaker to withdraw his lawsuit challenging his impeachment at the Lagos State High Court.

“The President told the lawmakers to allow Obasa to work, and Obasa should also withdraw the case against Meranda and the lawmakers in court. The lawmakers have agreed to this,” the source said.