NYSC Gives Fresh Update On Paying ₦77,000 Monthly Allowance

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has expressed uncertainty about paying the ₦77,000 monthly allowance for corps members.

Naija News reports that despite the Federal Government’s approval of the allowance hike from ₦33,000 to ₦77,000 in July 2024 and assurances that payments would begin in February 2025, corps members continue to receive the old stipend, sparking frustration amid Nigeria’s rising cost of living.

Addressing concerns over the issue, the Acting Director of Information and Public Relations at the NYSC, Carol Embu, in an interview with Vanguard in Abuja on Wednesday, cited funding challenges as the reason for the delay in implementing the increased monthly allowance for corps members.

Embu said the scheme is actively pursuing the cash backing for the allowance increase but emphasised that the process requires time and due diligence.

According to her, the new NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Olakunle Oluseye Nafiu, recently assumed office and is still familiarising himself with the matter.

She stated that the Minister overseeing the NYSC had recently addressed the payment issue and assured the public that updates would be shared once clarity is achieved.

Embu said the scheme acknowledged that the delay has left many corps members struggling to cope with financial pressures, as the old stipend is widely considered insufficient to meet basic needs, but she cannot provide a specific timeline for when ₦77,000 payments would commence.

She stated, “We are currently pursuing the cash backing; that is what is happening. We have a new Director-General who has just taken over and is still familiarising himself with the situation. Let’s see which direction things will take in the coming weeks. We ask for a little more time. However, I am confident that, as with many processes, this will require time as it is part of due diligence.

“I cannot specify exactly when the payments will commence, but I assure you that the NYSC is actively pursuing this issue. The minister also addressed this matter some time ago. It’s important to note that the minister possesses information that we may not have access to, as he oversees our operations. Rest assured, once we have clarity on when the payments will begin, I will inform you. We are still awaiting further updates.”