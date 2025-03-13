Nothing Should Stop Free Flow Of Oil, Rivers Crisis Needs Political Solution – PANDEF Warns

Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has advised the federal governemnt not to dismiss threat of attacks on oil pipelines following crisis in the Rivers State.

Naija News reports that the National Publicity Secretary of PANDEF, Obiuwevbi Ominimini, said only a political solution to the crisis in the state would save the situation.

Speaking with Arise News on Wednesday, Ominimini said Governor Siminalayi Fubara and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, must find a middle course to resolve the issue.

“What we are saying is very clear. Of course, from the side of Wike, there is expectation in the crisis; from the side of Fubara, there is also an expectation in this crisis. What PANDEF is saying is that there should be a middle course,” he said.

Reacting to Wike’s statement that Ijaw people did not make large population of Niger Delta region, he said ethinc colouration into the crisis would boomerang.

“That is why we are sayiing there must be political solution, because what we are seeing, if this thing is not giving a political solution it will boomerange into a crisis that will affect not just the Niger Delta by Nigeria at large,” he stated.

He added that Wike’s statement that nothing would happen if Fubara was impeached was uncalled for. He stated that Nigeria would not like to witness attacks on oil and gas installations.

“So from this speech you can see there is a looming crisis. And this looming crisis is not good at a time that Nigeria wants to increase oil production in the region. You understand very clearly that it is the oil and gas that sustains Nigeria economy and anything that has to temper with the free flow of oil is not good for Nigeria,” he added.