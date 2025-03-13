‘Nobody Will Impeach Fubara, He Has Not Committed Any Impeachable Offence’ – Epelle Tells Wike

Rivers-based activist, Jake Epelle, has warned the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to stop issuing impeachment threats against his estranged successor, Siminalayi Fubara.

Naija News reports that Wike, while speaking at a media parley in Abuja on Wednesday, stated that the lawmakers have the constitutional right to remove Fubara if they find him guilty of impeachable offences, including allegations of withholding their salaries for months.

However, Epelle, during an interview on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief show on Thursday, said Wike cannot advocate peace and yet spur his loyalists in the Martins Amaewhule-led legislative body to impeach Fubara.

The activist maintained that nobody would impeach Fubara because he had not committed any impeachable offence, and the people of the state are solidly behind him.

Epeller added that it is unfair that the House of Assembly members are acting on the script of the FCT minister.

He said, “Let them go and try impeachment, they will not succeed. Nobody will impeach Fubara. I say that openly on national television because he hasn’t committed any impeachable offence. Nobody will impeach him; the people are solidly behind him.

“Will anything happen if he is impeached? No; the Rivers people are not troublesome the way we are painted but we will stand behind him (Fubara) and stand behind democracy.

“If we don’t stem the tide of this chaos, it can happen to any other person. This threat of impeachment going round should stop.

“Wike doesn’t have the constitutional power to impeach a governor. He can call for impeachment (but) he is not a member of the State Assembly.

“He has the right in his personal opinion to call for his (Fubara’s) impeachment but the people that will execute the impeachment are members of the State Assembly.

“Is there anybody beating the drum for the masquerade that is dancing? Of course, there is.

“I was told that at the point that the governor was coming to the gate, they (assembly members) received a call from Abuja (whoever made that call, I don’t know), that they shouldn’t see the governor.

“So, it’s a case of somebody beating the drum somewhere and the state assembly people are dancing to the beatings of the drum or acting the script that they were given. That’s very unfair.”