Nigeria Is Moving To One Party State – Ohuabunwa

A former presidential aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Samuel Ohuabunwa, has decried the lack of an efficient opposition against the All Progressives Congress (APC) government.

Naija News reports that Professor Ohuabunwa said the increasing defection of opposition politicians to the ruling APC was not good for the nation’s democracy.

In an interview with Arise News on Wednesday, the PDP chieftain stated that selfish interest was responsible for the mass defection to the ruling APC.

He expressed dismay that the main opposition party, PDP, has failed to live to its expectation in holding the government to account.

The former President of Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) warned that Nigeria may turn to a one party state without strong and virile opposition parties and politicians.

His words: “I think the political environment in Nigeria is, you could say, is agitated. It’s agitated because we have the migration of people, I say, who, after every election, migrate, due to what Ayo Fayose called the stomach infrastructure. But I also believe that the unstoppable and unending crisis in the opposition parties, PDP leading and other ones, have also worsened the state. So you do not find any substantial opposition, really. The opposition is brutal. So you don’t know who, actually, if you, in some parties, when you leave one or two persons, nothing is heard about talking about what the government is doing or criticizing or even reviewing or criticizing. So we are gradually merging to a one-party state.

“In effect, APC has no heat being given by anybody. It’s not one guy comes and makes some statement, PDP, and once in a while, people just make comment. There is no coherent, in my view, and I say it, there is no coherent opposition that places policy against policy. I’m providing what would be an alternative. Because my own brand of politics is not criticizing for criticism’s sake. You must criticize, bear in mind, what is the outcome, what is the benefit for the people. I’m not going to politics because of me. I’m going because of the people. So, if you do what will make the people good, I will support you at the time that what you’re doing is good. But I’m not going to oppose you just because you’re not in my party. I’m not going to support you also because you’re in my party, because I’m not that brand.

“So, today, APC is getting away, because there’s no strong opposition. And people who thought I would oppose them are migrating into the same party.”