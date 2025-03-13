Nenadi Usman Speaks On Dumping LP For SDP After Been Spotted With El-Rufai

The Chairman of the Labour Party Caretaker Committee, Senator Nenadi Usman, has dismissed speculation that she has defected to the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

In a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday, Usman refuted claims linking her to the SDP, insisting that she remains committed to the Labour Party.

Naija News reports that the speculation arose after a viral video surfaced showing Usman alongside former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, at the SDP headquarters in Abuja.

During the visit, El-Rufai alleged that the Federal Government was responsible for the internal crises and legal battles facing opposition parties.

How Usman Ended Up At SDP Headquarters

Explaining her presence at the SDP Secretariat, Usman stated that she was invited by the party’s National Chairman, Shehu Gabam, to receive El-Rufai, who was aligning with the opposition.

“Yesterday, I was invited by my colleague, the National Chairman of the SDP, Alhaji Shehu Gabam, to receive Mallam El-Rufai into the opposition fold at the SDP Secretariat in Abuja. Mallam’s decision to align with the opposition underscores a growing recognition that a healthy democracy thrives when there is a robust and credible opposition to hold the government accountable,” Usman said.

She emphasized that figures like El-Rufai, given their experience in governance, have a role to play in strengthening the opposition and ensuring a democratic balance in the country.

Pledging Loyalty To Labour Party

Usman reaffirmed her commitment to the Labour Party, stressing that it remains a key platform in Nigeria’s opposition movement.

“The Labour Party remains committed to fostering a vibrant opposition space where different voices and perspectives can coalesce to advance the common good. The more united the opposition parties are, the stronger and more dynamic our democratic process becomes,” she said.

She added that a strong opposition is not just about challenging the ruling party but ensuring transparency, equity, and good governance.

“We welcome every stakeholder, regardless of political background, who is willing to stand for justice, fairness, and the welfare of the Nigerian people. Together, we can build an opposition that not only critiques but also offers viable alternatives for a better Nigeria. A new Nigeria is possible,” she stated.