Natasha Drags Akpabio To Court Over Suspension, Files Contempt Charge

The lawmaker representing Kogi Central senatorial district, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, following her six-month suspension by the Senate, has filed a contempt charge against Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

Also listed as contemnors in the suit filed before the Federal High Court in Abuja are the Clerk of the National Assembly and the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Code of Conduct, Senator Neda Imasuem.

Naija News reports that Akpoti-Uduaghan argues that her suspension constitutes a deliberate disobedience of a subsisting court order issued against the Senate leadership on March 4.

The court, in a notice of disobedience of court order signed by its Registrar and issued pursuant to Section 72 of the Sheriff and Civil Process Act 2004, warned that Akpabio, Imasuem, and the Clerk of the National Assembly could face contempt of court charges, which could result in imprisonment.

According to the Form 48 document obtained by Vanguard on Thursday, the defendants “deliberately and contumaciously disregarded” a binding directive of the court and “proceeded with acts in flagrant defiance of the authority of the court.”

The court noted that an enrolled order of the interim injunction was duly served on the defendants on March 5.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu had, on the strength of an ex-parte application filed by Akpoti-Uduaghan’s legal team led by Michael Numa (SAN), restrained the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Code of Conduct from proceeding with its investigation against her.

The ruling covered allegations of misconduct relating to the events at the Senate plenary on February 20, 2025, which led to her suspension.

The court also directed the Senate leadership to show cause why an order of interlocutory injunction should not be granted, preventing them from further punitive actions against Akpoti-Uduaghan without affecting her constitutional privileges.

Justice Egwuatu further ruled that any actions taken against the senator while the suit is pending “is null, void, and of no effect whatsoever.”

The court granted Akpoti-Uduaghan permission to serve the legal documents on the defendants through substituted means, either by delivering them to the Clerk of the National Assembly, pasting them at the National Assembly premises, or publishing them in two national dailies.

In response to the suit, Senate President Akpabio has challenged the court’s jurisdiction, arguing that the judiciary has no authority to interfere in the internal affairs of the Senate.

The court has adjourned further proceedings on the case until March 25.