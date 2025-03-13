‘My Tweet Was In Bad Taste’ – El-Rufai’s Son Apologises For Saying Southern Kaduna Will Keep Seeing ‘Shege’

The son of former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, Bashir El-Rufai, has apologized over his tweet suggesting that violence in Southern Kaduna would persist if residents continued to attack Fulani herdsmen.

Naija News reports that the tweet which drew widespread criticism has been deleted.

Bashir El-Rufai wrote: “My tweet about Southern Kaduna residents & persecuted Fulani herdsmen was in bad taste & also badly written in an attempt to make a point in the heat of the moment.

“I apologize for that to those that know me, and are aware that I don’t harbor such sentiments.”

Bashir’s initial tweet came in response to a post from an X user, @qykali, who had criticized him for referring to President Bola Tinubu as “Pablo.” The user also accused Bashir’s father of overseeing widespread ethnic violence in Southern Kaduna during his tenure as governor.

In reaction, Bashir wrote: “It is your stupid mother that is an elephant. And Southern Kaduna residents will keep seeing sheghe (trouble or suffering) if they continue to attack indigenous Fulani herdsmen. Oloshi.”