Kogi SDP Chairman Rejects ‘Illegal’ Congress, Labels Organisers As Faceless

The Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Kogi State, Moses Oricha, has dismissed the state congress held on Wednesday by some aggrieved members, describing it as “criminal, illegal, null and void, and futile.”

Speaking with journalists in Lokoja on Wednesday night, Oricha criticized the organizers, labeling them as “faceless individuals.”

He maintained that holding a congress while a legal case on the matter was still pending before a competent court was a “criminal violation of due process.”

“Our tenure will expire in April 2026, and we wonder why the rush to conduct an illegal congress,” he said.

Naija News gathered that Oricha commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies for refusing to attend the controversial congress, which purportedly produced Ahmed Atta as chairman and Abdulrahman Idris (Sofather) as secretary, along with other party executives.

“We urge the general public, security agencies, and INEC to disregard this purported congress, which was organized by some individuals masquerading as party members.

“It has just come to my notice that some ghost individuals, claiming to be members of the Social Democratic Party in Kogi State, organized a state congress today, Wednesday, February 12, 2025,” he said

SDP Press Secretary Declares Oricha’s Suspension Valid

Meanwhile, in a counter-statement, the Press Secretary of SDP in Kogi State, Isaiah Davies Ijele, denounced Oricha’s claims, asserting that he had been “duly suspended” and had no legal authority to speak for the party.

“The recent unfounded claims and pronouncements made by Mr. Moses Oricha, a suspended former Chairman of the party, should be disregarded.

“Mr. Oricha, who was duly suspended and subsequently lost his position within the party, has no legal or moral standing to speak on behalf of the SDP or question the legitimacy of the recent congress held in Lokoja on March 12, 2025,” Ijele said

Ijele further asserted that the congress was conducted in full compliance with the party’s constitution and guidelines, with representatives from all local government areas present.

According to Ijele, “The congress was a resounding success, culminating in the election of new leadership under Hon. Ahmed Attah, who is committed to revitalizing the party and fostering unity within its ranks.”

He urged the public to disregard Oricha’s statements, affirming that the SDP’s Kogi State chapter remains a “united party, focused on its goals and committed to providing effective representation for the people of Kogi State.”

“We want the public and our teeming supporters to be aware that the congress was sanctioned by the National Leadership of the party. The SDP Kogi State Chapter is a united front, determined to continue its mission of effective governance,” Ijele added.