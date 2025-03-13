Just In: House Of Reps Wants Military Personnel Exempted From Paying Tax

The House of Representatives Committee on Finance has proposed a tax exemption on the personal income of military personnel in Nigeria.

Naija News reports that the Committee Chairman, Abiodun Faleke, made the announcement on Thursday during the clause-by-clause consideration of four tax bills transmitted to the parliament by President Bola Tinubu in October 2024.

Speaking at the session, Faleke stated: “Mr Speaker, honourable colleagues, the committee proposed that personal income of military personnel should be exempted from tax. This is because of the critical nature of their assignment.”

The proposal received unanimous approval from committee members.

The House on Thursday commenced consideration of the report on the four tax bills transmitted to the National Assembly in October 2024 by President Bola Tinubu.

As of the time of filing this report, the lawmakers have dissolved into the Committee of the Whole to consider the report on a clause-by-clause basis.

On Tuesday, Faleke submitted the report of the public hearing on the proposed legislation to the House.

The submission of the report followed the conclusion of a three-day public hearing on the bills and the subsequent review of the memoranda presented to the committee, as well as inputs made by various stakeholders during the hearing.

The reports presented to the House include a Bill for an Act to Provide for the Assessment, Collection of, and Accounting for Revenue Accruing to the Federation, Federal, States and Local Governments; Prescribe the Powers and Functions of Tax Authorities, and for Related Matters (HB.1756) ” (Referred: 12/2/2025)