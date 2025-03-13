JUST IN: Eric Chelle Withdraws Tella From Super Eagles Squad, Names Replacement

Bayer Leverkusen striker Nathan Tella has been withdrawn from the Super Eagles team preparing to compete against Rwanda and Zimbabwe later this month in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Naija News reports that Tella was part of the finalized 23-player squad announced on Tuesday in anticipation of the important qualifiers.

Nevertheless, he remained unused on the bench as Bayer Leverkusen suffered a 0-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in their Champions League Round of 16 match on Tuesday.

It has now been confirmed that the 25-year-old is dealing with an injury and will not participate in Nigeria’s upcoming matches during the international break.

In light of Tella’s injury, Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has quickly brought in Gent defender Jordan Torunarigha as his replacement.