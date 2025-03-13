Bauchi Gov, Bala Mohammed’s Uncle Dies

The Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, has confirmed the death of his uncle, Muhammad Abdulkadir.

A statement released on Thursday, March 13, by the governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mukhtar Gidado, revealed that Abdulkadir passed away at the age of 100 following a lengthy illness.

The statement further highlighted that Muhammad Abdulkadir served as the Village Head of Alkaleri (Sarkin Alkaleri) until his demise.

“Sarkin Alkaleri departed this life today, March 13, 2025, at the remarkable age of 100, following a prolonged illness.

“He was a pillar of wisdom and an embodiment of dedication to his community.

“His century-long life was marked by an unwavering commitment to the principles of good leadership and service,” Gidado said.

He added that, as the Village Head of Alkaleri, Abdulkadir was pivotal in fostering unity and development within the Alkaleri community and beyond.

Meanwhile, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has accused Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, of betrayal.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, Wike alleged that Mohammed turned his back on the ‘G5 Governors’ in the build-up to the 2023 general elections.

The G5 Governors, a now-defunct faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), comprised Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and former governors Wike (Rivers), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), and Samuel Ortom (Benue).

The group, which had a strained relationship with the PDP leadership, was widely speculated to have influenced the outcome of the presidential election by contributing to President Bola Tinubu’s victory.