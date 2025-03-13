‘It Has Not Been Held’ – PDP Rejects Wike’s Faction’s South-South Zonal Congress

The Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Umar Damagum, has insisted that the party has not conducted its South-South Zonal Elective Congress, contradicting reports that the exercise took place.

Naija News reports that Damagum made this statement on Thursday during the inauguration of the South-South Zonal Caretaker Committee at the PDP National Headquarters, Wadata Plaza, Abuja.

His remarks contradict events from February 22, when the party reportedly held the zonal congress. During that congress, the chairman of the electoral committee, Vita Abba, declared Dan Orbih—an ally of Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike—as the National Vice Chairman for the South-South after securing 174 votes.

Wike, who attended the congress in Calabar, maintained that the process was legal and final. He reaffirmed that the South-South remains the PDP’s strongest base and dismissed any possibility of a fresh congress, insisting that Orbih’s leadership was legitimate.

However, the absence of four South-South governors from the congress signaled internal divisions within the party.

The Damagum-led National Working Committee (NWC) dismissed Wike’s position and, on March 7, appointed Emma Ogidi as Chairman of the Caretaker Committee while setting April 12 as the new date for the zonal congress.

Speaking at the inauguration, Damagum reiterated the NWC’s stance: “As far as the NWC is concerned, the South-South Zonal Congress has not been held. Since their tenure has ended, we are setting up a Caretaker Committee today.”

The event was attended by key party figures, including Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri, PDP Board of Trustees Chairman Adolphus Wabara, former PDP National Chairman Uche Secondus, and National Secretary Sunday Ude-Okoye, among others.