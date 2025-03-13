Ini Dima Okojie Opens Up On Traumatic Experience That Made Her Feel Guilty

Nollywood Actress, Ini Dima-Okojie, has opened up on her struggle with hormonal acne and how it made her feel downcast and guilty.

In a video shared on Instagram, stated that the situation started in late 2023 and escalated in 2024.

According to her, hormonal acne affected her confidence as an actress as she had to film two movies while the issue was going on.

She said, “I want to talk about skin, acne, and hormonal acne in particular, and my experience with it. Most of you do not know this but I had a very traumatic experience with my skin last year.

After showing a few pictures as evidence, the actress further said, “It was pretty bad and I just remember feeling so sad, downcast and guilty. I felt like I was going to the gym, eating right, I felt like I was doing all the right things and I did not know why this was happening to my face.

“And you can imagine, as an actor this is literally where the money is and I actually shot two films in that state. For those of you who have seen ‘A Night In 2005’, that was what was going on there. I had to find a way to still perform truly, luckily the character was dealing with so many things internally and I drew from what was going on with me.

“The beauty standards for women are so high. No one wants to have acne, and it hurts your self-confidence. It affects work, everyone is wondering what is happening to your face, telling you one million and one things to do.

“Fast forward to 2024, end of January, I started having acne from my arm, from there it progressed to my neck, then to my face, my ears, and I was like what is going on? There is nothing I did not do, I went to so many aestheticians. You know how it is with aestheticians, they would clear your whole skincare routine and replace it. It was very expensive and nothing was working. My face was getting worse and worse. I almost gave up and I did not know what to do.”

After a few episodes of dealing with acne despite the treatments, Ini Dima said her sister recommended her aesthetician. After three sessions, she began to see improvements.

She disclosed that the aesthetician changed her skincare routine, and she has been quite consistent, only that it was a little difficult for her.

Continuing, she urged women to speak up about their struggles and experiences, adding that they can share them with her if they are inclined to.

“I just feel like fibrosis, PCOS, hormonal imbalance, they are all just bunched, I just feel like they are all connected in some way. I do not know, maybe science will tell us one day. I think these conversations help, even if it is just to help someone else feel seen, and that was my journey with hormonal acne,” she added.