Ignore Oluwadolarz Mother, Save Yourself From Misery – Solomon Buchi Advises Ifeluv

Controversial media personality, Solomon Buchi has advised Oluwadolarz’s fiancee, Ifeluv to turn deaf ears to his mother’s plea and move on from the relationship.

Recall that Ifeluv took to social media to accuse Oluwadolarz, who is also her baby daddy, of cheating and failing to fully provide for their child.

A viral video also showed Oluwadolarz’s mum begging her son’s fiancee, Ifeluv, not to leave him.

Reacting to the scandal, Buchi advised Ifeluv to save herself from a lifetime of misery and leave the relationship.

Speaking via X, he urged Ifeluv to ignore Oluwadolarz mother plea, adding that she is from a different generation.

He wrote, “Dear Ife, while marriage is not a bed of roses, it is wrong to get into it as a bed of thorns. If indeed everything you have said about Oluwadollarz is true. His cheating spree and lack of financial stability. Let him go.

“It’s one thing for a man to cheat once and make it up to you, but it is hellish and characteristic of him if he keeps sleeping with everything in a skirt. Ignore his mother’s plea because she is from a different generation. A broken relationship is better than a broken marriage. You sound like a very educated girl, save yourself a lifetime of misery.”