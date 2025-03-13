‘If There Is Any Future Complain Obasa Is Gone’ – Lawmaker Reveals Tinubu’s Warning To Lagos Speaker

On Wednesday, President Bola Tinubu met with Speaker Mudashiru Obasa and other aggrieved lawmakers behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, due to the leadership crisis that rocked the Lagos State House of Assembly.

At the end of the meeting, President Tinubu reportedly directed that Obasa should retain his position as Speaker, with a strong warning to carry his colleagues along in decision-making.

Sources who spoke with Vanguard disclosed that the President also instructed Obasa to withdraw the court case related to the crisis, signaling an end to the internal conflict within the Assembly.

Naija News reports that after the closed-door session, Obasa declined to speak to State House correspondents who had waited to get details of the meeting.

He had arrived at the Villa around 2:50 pm and was led separately to the President’s office, while his colleagues, who came in two coaster buses, had arrived earlier for the meeting.

Although the agenda of the meeting was not publicly disclosed, sources confirmed that the discussions revolved around resolving the leadership dispute in the Lagos Assembly.

Lawmakers Sing Loyalty Song

As the lawmakers emerged from Tinubu’s office around 4:30 pm, they were heard chorusing “On your mandate, we shall stand,” a popular political slogan used by Tinubu’s supporters to affirm their loyalty to him.

For about five minutes, the legislators continued their chants as they filed out towards the waiting coaster buses, visibly in high spirits.

Meanwhile, House of Representatives member James Faleke, who was present at the meeting, also refused to give details but simply stated, “It went well.”

Lawmakers Apologize To Obasa

Unconfirmed reports indicate that some lawmakers who supported Obasa’s impeachment have apologized to him following Tinubu’s intervention.

A member of the Assembly, who spoke anonymously with Vanguard, described the meeting as a “peace parley” and confirmed that an agreement was reached for Obasa to remain Speaker.

The lawmaker said: “Obasa is staying and we have no choice but to obey the President. The meeting was more of a family meeting.”

When asked whether the president reprimanded the anti-Obasa lawmakers for earlier impeaching Obasa, the source said, “No, it was more of a family matter. Mr President condemned his (Obasa’s) actions not to parley with us. He, however, said that since we did not carry him (Tinubu) along, and it was only Obasa that came to report the matter to him, he had no choice but to support him (Obasa).

“He also warned him (Obasa) that if there were any future complaints from any quarters, he would be gone. The President said he should let peace reign; and so based on that, we have accepted.”

The source said on the pending matter in court: “The President has instructed him to withdraw it.”