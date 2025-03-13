I Wanted To Commit Suicide Because Of My Height- Aki

Nollywood legend, Chinedu Ikedieze, popularly called Aki, has said he wanted to commit suicide because of his height challenge.

Naija News reports that Aki said he turned out better because of education, as his height limited what he could do.

In an interview with Chude Jideonwo, Ikedieze recalled he was insulted and taunted by his peers. He, however, acknowledged his mother’s role in his life.

He said: “I remember my mom taking me to the hospital when I was around nine years old. I think I was sick. The doctor told her, ‘Madam, stop worrying yourself. He has no problem. Just make sure he reads his books, goes to school, and is there for him’.

“That hit me hard. I was born and brought up in the village, so hearing that kind of English from a doctor, it stuck with me. I remember the doctor saying, ‘Madam, what he has is stunted growth’. Then he wrote something on a report, and I saw another word, growth retardation.

“I didn’t even know how to pronounce it. That was when I started hearing those words over and over again. My mom always told me, ‘You are small, you cannot start carrying cement or doing furniture work. The best thing for you is to go and study’.

“So I knew that the only weapon I had to conquer the world was education. But it was painful. People taunted me. I cried several times. They called me names. It got so bad that, at times, I thought of ending it all.”