I Feel Blindsided, Appointments Controlled By Select Group From Lagos – El-Rufai Speaks On Tinubu Govt

Former Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has stated that while President Bola Ahmed Tinubu did not treat him as he had expected, he has no regrets supporting him in the 2023 elections.

Naija News reports that the former governor made this know during an interview with the BBC.

“I have no regrets supporting him, but I feel blindsided. However, I supported Tinubu for two reasons.

“First, Yoruba Muslim leaders from the Southwest came to me in Kaduna, explaining that their people were facing political challenges. That was the first reason I supported Tinubu.

“The second reason was our agreement that the presidency should return to Southern Nigeria in 2023 to ensure balance and fairness in the country,” El-Rufai stated.

He reiterated that his decision to leave the All Progressives Congress (APC) stemmed from the party’s deviation from its founding principles.

“The APC abandoned the ideals that led to its formation. It has abandoned the people. Everyone is now pursuing personal interests and wealth. The government has become a business enterprise where everything has a price.

“There is no justice. Those who worked for the party are not recognised, let alone rewarded. Appointments are now controlled by a select group from Lagos. The party is dead.

“That is why I consult Tunde Bakare, Buhari, Abdullahi Adamu, Adams Oshiomhole, and Bisi Akande before making my decision,” El-Rufai stated.