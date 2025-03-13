‘He Betrayed Himself’ – El-Rufai Reveals Ministry Tinubu Promised Him During Campaign

Former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has said he regretted supporting President Bola Tinubu during the campaign time.

Naija News reports that El-Rufai said President Tinubu betrayed him for not fulfilling the promise and agreement he had with him that made him join his campaign team.

In an interview with BBC Hausa Service, on Thursday, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) chieftain said President Tinubu promised to make him Minister of Power if he wins.

According to him, Tinubu told him he wanted to be the president that would address Nigeria’s decade-long power issues.

He stressed that he never solicited any ministerial position from the President. It was the President that made the offer to him.

“That was what they always said. But the question is: Did I lobby to become a minister? I know those who paid money to become ministers.

“Perhaps if he (President Tinubu) privately made a promise to appoint me, he would have denied it. But he publicly begged me in Kaduna to come and work with him. Even at that, I did not accept his request until we sat privately to discuss the issue. He (Tinubu) said power problem has become an issue to Nigeria’s development, and successive leaders have failed to solve the problem.

“He (Tinubu) sought my support to achieving his dream of becoming the president who solves the power problem. It was in the light of this challenge, I accepted to consider working with him. I thought he was he serious,” Daily Nigerian quoted him.

Asked whether the President betrayed him, Mr El-Rufai replied, “no he betrayed himself“.

Asked if he regretted supporting the President since he did not keep to his promise, her responded, “Well, I can’t say I regretted, but I am disappointed“.