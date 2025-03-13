Gang Of Lagos: Court Delivers Judgement On Controversial Nollywood Film

Contentious Nollywood film titled ‘Gang of Lagos‘ has been banned for public viewing and streaming.

Naija News reports that Justice Idowu Alakija of the High Court in Lagos, located at Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) delivered verdict on the controversial movie on Wednesday.

The court’s decision stemmed from an agreement reached between the parties involved in case number LD/6903GCM/2023, which was brought forth by the Isale Eko Descendants Union and two others against Amazon Web Services and eleven additional defendants.

The judge concurred with the applicants’ argument that the film misrepresented and demeaned the cultural significance of the esteemed Eyo Masquerade of Lagos, as well as the peaceful disposition and longstanding traditions of the Isale-Eko community.

Justice Alakija mandated that the defendants issue a formal and unequivocal apology to the applicants regarding this matter. Additionally, the judge instructed the defendants to extend an apology specifically to the Isale Eko Descendants Union.

“In consideration of the mutual promises contained herein and in full and final settlement of all the claims in this suit, the parties hereby agreed that the 3rd to 11th respondents shall jointly issue a letter recognising the applicants’ position that the movie tenitled, “Gangs of Lagos” erroneously portrayed and disparaged the cultural heritage of the well-respected Eyo Masquerade and the peace-loving nature and the long-standing traditions of the Isale-Eko People, and shall therein, tender an unreserved apology to the applicants in this regard,” the court ruled.