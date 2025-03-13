‘Fubara Entered My Family, Removed A Chief Because He Has Money From FAAC’ – Wike Fumes

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has revealed one of his grievances against the Rivers State Governor, Similayi Fubara.

Naija News reports that Wike, while fielding questions from journalists at a media parley on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in Abuja, accused Fubara of removing a chief in his family and making another person a chief.

The FCT Minister stated Fubara could remove a chief in his family because he had money from the federation account and more Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

He said, “Sometimes when you people talk about this peace, you don’t take everything. You don’t just sit outside to talk.

“Look at me, a former governor, Minister of of the FCT, Governor (Fubara) had the temerity, the audacity, because he has money from federation account, because he has more Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), will enter my own family to remove a chief and make another person a chief.”

Meanwhile, Wike has declared that nothing will happen if the Martins Amaewhule-led House of Assembly impeaches Governor Fubara.

Wike stated that the lawmakers have the constitutional right to remove Fubara if they find him guilty of impeachable offences, including allegations of withholding their salaries for months.

He stated, “If you have committed an offence to be impeached, what’s wrong? Is it a criminal offence? It’s provided in the constitution. Am I a member of the Assembly?

“If you have committed an infraction of the constitution and the Assembly deems it fit to say, you should be impeached.”