FG Asks Kenyan Authorities To Probe Death Of Nigerian TikTok Worker, Ms. Olubunmi

The Chairman/CEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has highlighted the critical importance of implementing a Labour Mobility Law in Nigeria.

Naija News reports that this is following the death of Ms. Ladi Anzaki Olubunmi, a Nigerian and TikTok content moderator, employed by Teleperformance, the social media’s contracting firm in Kenya.

According to her, such legislation would establish frameworks to protect the rights and well-being of Nigerians employed abroad, ensuring proper documentation, monitoring, and support systems.

In addition, Dabiri-Erewa stated that the creation of such law aims to prevent situations where Nigerian citizens face challenges related to employment conditions, mental health support, and the ability to return home when necessary.

The Chairman, NiDCOM extends heartfelt condolences to Ms. Olubunmi’s family, friends and colleagues.

In a statement released on Thursday, NiDCOM spokesperson, Gabriel Odu, disclosed that Dabiri-Erewa also called for thorough investigation by Kenyan authorities to determine the circumstances surrounding Olubunmi’s untimely passing, while it contacts the Nigerian High Commission in Kenya to monitor the situation and provide necessary support to Ms. Olubunmi’s family during this challenging time.

“She appeals to Nigerians in Kenya to remain calm throughout the whole process.

“Dabiri-Erewa reiterated that the Federal Government through NiDCOM remains steadfast in its mission to protect and assist Nigerians globally.

“Furthermore, the NiDCOM Boss reminded Nigerians seeking employment abroad to engage only with reputable organisations and to be fully informed of their rights and the support structures available to them,” the statement read.

Naija News reports that Ms. Olubunmi has been a staff member of the company since 2022. She was found dead and decomposing in her apartment in Nairobi, Kenya, last week, when she was absent from work for three days.