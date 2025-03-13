Buhari Is My Primary Political Mentor – El-Rufai Speaks On His Political Godfather

Former Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has revealed that he consulted former President Muhammadu Buhari before making key political decisions, including his recent exit from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking in an interview with BBC Hausa, El-Rufai disclosed that Buhari was aware of his decision to leave the ruling party, emphasizing that he never took major political steps without informing the former president.

“I left APC with his knowledge. I went to him on Friday and informed him that I was leaving the party. There is nothing I do without informing him,” El-Rufai stated.

He further explained that during his tenure as Kaduna governor, he sought Buhari’s input before appointing commissioners, ensuring that none of his nominees had ever spoken against the former president.

“Even when I was Kaduna governor, before appointing commissioners, I would present a list to him for review, ensuring none had ever insulted him.

“After reviewing it, he would say there was no problem, and he would pray for success. I consulted him on everything I did,” he added.

When asked about having a political godfather, El-Rufai denied the notion but acknowledged seeking advice from certain individuals.

“What is a godfather? I have elders whom I consult before making any major decision. If they advise me to halt a plan, I do so. My primary political mentor is Muhammadu Buhari.

“As for the others, I won’t mention them to avoid undue pressure on them,” El-Rufai explained.

Recall that El-Rufai officially resigned from the APC, citing the party’s deviation from its founding principles and vision.

In a statement on Facebook on Monday, the former governor announced his decision to join the Social Democratic Party (SDP), expressing disappointment over what he described as the APC’s abandonment of its progressive ideals since its formation in 2013.

“As a founding member of the APC, I have fond memories of working with other compatriots to negotiate the merger of political parties that created the APC.

“It had been my hope since 2013 that my personal values and that of the APC would continue to align up to the time I choose to retire from politics.

“Developments in the last two years confirm that there is no desire on the part of those who currently control and run the APC to acknowledge, much less address, the unhealthy situation of the party,” El-Rufai said.