Buhari Blessed My Move Out Of APC – El-Rufai

Former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has said former President Muhammadu Buhari blessed his defection from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that El-Rufai said he met former President Buhari on Friday, March 7, to notify him of his planned defection.

In an interview on Thursday with BBC Hausa Service, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) chieftain stated that he left after Buhari’s blessing.

“I met with him (Buhari) on Friday, and told him about my consultations in preparation to leave the party. I sought his blessing and prayers and told him about the new party I am joining. And he gave his blessing, prayers and wished me success.

“He (Buhari) told me that he is now a statesman, and we are the politicians. He said he knew we had good intention, and then prayed for us.

“What next? I quit their party, and challenged them to eat the party if it is food,” he said.

Asked whether he defected so as not to be expelled, El-Rufai said he would have preferred expulsion, as it would have saved him the inconvenience of explaining himself.

“Well, it would have been better for me if they expelled me. I have stated many times that APC would be my last political party. Had they expelled me, they would have saved me the troubles of explaining why I left the APC. As I said, I have not left the APC, but the APC rather left me,” Daily Nigerians quoted him.