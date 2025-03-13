BREAKING: ‘I Remain APC Member’ – Buhari Dismisses Plot To Dump Ruling Party

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that he is still a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), urging Nigerians to address him as one.

Naija News reports that former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, had disclosed that he got Buhari’s approval before dumping the APC for the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

In a statement on Thursday by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, Buhari said he would not leave a party that helped him secure two terms as president.

According to Buhari, he has nothing but gratitude for the support that the party gave him before and during his tenure as president.

The statement reads: “Without referring to any individual, a cast of characters, or issues, principles and ideals currently being discussed by party leaders at various levels, the former president, Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated what he said times without number that he is member of the All Progressives Congress, APC and would like to be addressed as a loyal member of the party.

“He says he wants to leave no one in doubt that he would never turn his back to the party that gave him two terms of office and would do whatever he can to popularize it. “I am an APC member and I like to be addressed as such. I will try to popularise the party by all means.”

“He went on to add that at present, he has nothing but gratitude for the support that the party gave him before and during his tenure as president, which he considers as the highest honor, and would never ask for anything more.

“He further stated that the pains taken by the founding fathers to establish a strong party to protect our constitution, and democracy as a system of government are worthy sacrifices that should be cherished and nurtured.”