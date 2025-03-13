Breaking: El-Rufai Confirms Arrest Of Top Ally, Jafaru Sani In Kaduna, Shares Details

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has confirmed the arrest of his top ally and former Commissioner, Jafaru Sani.

El-Rufai, in a statement on Thursday, said Sani was abducted in Kaduna by police officers acting on the directive of Governor Uba Sani.

He added that Jafaru has been remanded in prison by a Magistrate without any police first information report or charges.

Naija News had earlier reported the arrest of Sani by the Police days after he resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP), just like his political mentor.

Giving further details of the arrest, El-Rufai, who described the incident as an abduction, said Sani was arrested because he dumped the APC for SDP.

“Our colleague and versatile former commissioner during the El-Rufai Administration – Mallam Jafaru Sani has been abducted in Kaduna by Uba Sani’s kidnapping gang claiming to be the police, this afternoon!

“Jafaru was remanded in prison custody by a magistrate without any police first information report or charges by the State Ministry of Justice.

“On inquiry, we have learned that Jafaru is being charged with money laundering – a federal offense that neither the State Judiciary or even the Police have jurisdiction to adjudicate or investigate.

“Jafaru’s real crime is his resignation from the APC, and joining the SDP – and having been proposed by he as the replacement ministerial nominee representing Kaduna State in August 2023,” El-Rufai stated.

The former Governor who accused the Kaduna State judiciary of compromise, said it is not the first time his allies would be arrested in such manner, adding that the activities of the state judiciary are a source of concern.

He added that they would account for all actions very soon.

“The tactics are similar to those used against another colleague of ours – Bashir Saidu when he was abducted on the 31st of December, 2024, and kept in captivity for 50 days before he was released on bail!

“The ignominious role of some henpecked and compromised magistrates and high court judges in the Kaduna State judiciary remains a source of great concern to us.

“We are watching and waiting as no condition is permanent, and there will be accountability for all decisions and actions, one day, soon,” El-Rufai added in the statement.