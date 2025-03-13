Brazil President Lula Extends Invitation To Tinubu

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has extended an invitation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to visit Brazil as part of efforts to strengthen diplomatic and economic ties between both nations.

Naija News reports that the invitation was conveyed by Brazilian Foreign Affairs Minister Mauro Viera during a meeting with Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, in Abuja on Tuesday.

Leading a delegation from Brazil, Viera engaged in high-level talks with Nigerian officials, with both countries expected to sign agreements aimed at deepening their bilateral relationship.

Viera highlighted President Tinubu’s participation in the G-20 summit in Brazil last November and emphasized the importance of strategic dialogue across various sectors, including culture, economy, cooperation, and education.

“It’s a pleasure to visit Nigeria. We are very pleased that President Tinubu attended the G-20 summit in November. We value Nigeria’s contributions to the G-20 and hope President Tinubu will return to Brazil soon,” Viera said.

He also relayed President Lula’s desire to host Tinubu in Brazil, stating, “This moment of consultation between our two ministries is very important. It follows up on previous engagements since President Lula took office in January 2023. We aim to continue exploring ways to enhance our relations in all areas.”

Ambassador Tuggar acknowledged the strong historical ties between Nigeria and Brazil, recalling that Brazil was the only Latin American country to attend Nigeria’s independence celebrations.

“We share a lot in common, from our size and economies to our population and culture. This visit is a natural progression of our partnership,” Tuggar said.

The discussions mark a renewed commitment to strengthening diplomatic, economic, and cultural cooperation between the two nations.