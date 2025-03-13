Brazil-Nigeria Dialogue: Shettima Tells Ministers To Live Up To Their Duties

Vice President Kashim Shettima has said with President Bola Tinubu’s leadership and policies, Nigeria is on a new growth trajectory, ready for investments across different sectors.

Naija News reports that Shettima said this as Brazil’s Vice President, Geraldo Alckmin, would pay a state visit, with top executives in the country’s public and private sectors, to Nigeria for the second session of the Brazil-Nigeria Mechanism for Strategic Dialogue.

Speaking on Tuesday during an update meeting with relevant ministers and heads of agencies at the Presidential Villa, Shettima described President Tinubu as a leader who has shown that dexterity and audacity to hope for a better tomorrow.

He called on all the key actors on the Nigerian side to make adequate preparations for the meeting, noting that there has to be some clarity, strategic coherence and a deep understanding of issues that will be tabled for discussion.

“I want to urge all Ministers involved in this Nigeria-Brazil strategic dialogue to take charge of the initiative of the discussions so that we can take it to the next level, let’s walk the talk. Please, drive the process, engage with the different strategic focus groups to give you weekly updates to prepare us for the visit of the Brazilian Vice President and his delegation.

“The most important thing at this moment is for us to actualize the dreams of our nation’s development. We have the resources and institutional knowledge to make this work for our country,” he said.

On the similarities between Nigeria and Brazil, the Vice President stressed the need to leverage the huge opportunities inherent in the partnership between both countries to actualize Nigeria’s vision across agriculture, culture and tourism, livestock production and military technology, among others.

Kyari, Musawa, Pate Assure Quality Representation

Earlier in his speech, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, said the dialogue presents a renewed opportunity for Nigeria to revitalise the nation’s agricultural sector to attain the food sovereign goals of the administration.

“On behalf of the agriculture sector, it is time for us to walk the talk. It is a good day for Nigeria because agriculture will play a major role in the partnership. We have an opportunity to catch up with the rest of the world and be on our way to food sovereignty,” he said.

Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, spoke on the cultural significance of the partnership, saying, “There is a huge population in Brazil of Nigerian descent who have a lot of interest in Nigeria.

“What we have done in the Ministry is to engage Brazil actively in working together. Already, we have an MoU, but we want to expand that beyond cultural diplomacy. Brazilians have a lot of interest in tapping into our creative industry,” she added.

The Minister hinted at plans to rebuild the Nigerian House in Brazil, as well as host an annual Orisha Festival soon.

On defence cooperation, Minister of Defence, Muhammed Badaru, stated that “all is set for signing of a defence agreement with Brazil. We are also engaging with them on defence industry development to start production centres in Nigeria.”

Also, Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Ali Pate, highlighted healthcare opportunities that dialogue presents to Nigeria, noting that the platform is an important relationship for Nigeria.

“Brazil is able to produce almost everything they need, including pharmaceuticals and vaccines. We are keen on turning things around and with the efforts of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we are unlocking the healthcare value chain. Manufacturing vaccines, diagnostics and pharmaceuticals is on the agenda, but it’s a very long journey and we are determined to walk through it,” he stated.