Aspirants Snub Anambra PDP Guber Ticket As Internal Conflict Rocks Opposition Party

The deadline set by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the sale of nomination forms for its gubernatorial primary ahead of the November 8 Anambra governorship election passed on March 5 without a single form being sold.

This is a stark contrast to previous years when the nomination process in Anambra was highly competitive, with aspirants eagerly vying to secure the party’s ticket.

Political analysts suggest that the failure to sell nomination forms is a clear sign of the declining electoral influence of the opposition party. At its peak, the PDP was a dominant force in Nigerian politics, with securing its ticket often equating to an assured election victory. During this period, the party’s former National Chairman, the late Chief Vincent Ogbulafor, famously declared that the PDP would rule for 60 years.

However, since losing power to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015, the PDP has struggled with internal conflicts that have significantly weakened its structure. The party has been embroiled in leadership disputes, including battles over the National Chairmanship position, litigation concerning the National Secretary role, and power struggles over control of state and zonal chapters.

The internal divisions deepened ahead of the 2023 general elections when the G-5 faction, led by Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, demanded the removal of then National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, as a condition for their support. Ayu was eventually removed after the elections and replaced in an acting capacity by Ambassador Umar Damagum, a move that further polarized the party.

A key issue fueling the crisis is whether Damagum should remain in an acting capacity until the party’s national convention in December 2025 or be replaced by a substantive chairman from the North-Central region in accordance with the PDP’s constitution. Article 47 (6) of the constitution states that vacancies should be filled by individuals from the same region as their predecessors.

While Wike’s allies support Damagum’s continued leadership, the PDP Governors’ Forum, led by Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, insists on appointing a new chairman from the North-Central. The situation became even more complicated when the Court of Appeal, Enugu Division, ruled in favor of former National Youth Leader Ude-Okoye as the party’s National Secretary, replacing Senator Samuel Anyanwu. However, a separate ruling from a Federal High Court in Abuja upheld Anyanwu’s claim to the position, leading to an ongoing legal battle between the two.

The struggle for control within the PDP is largely centered around positioning for the 2027 general elections. According to Daily Sun, the upcoming national convention, where a new party leadership will be elected, is seen as a crucial battleground. The elected National Working Committee (NWC) will play a significant role in zoning decisions and the nomination process for the next presidential election.

Amid these conflicts, prominent party figures continue to defect. Former House of Representatives member Ossai Nicholas Ossai recently announced his departure, stating: “The umbrella has broken. The party was decaying. But today, the elders in the party have broken the umbrella.” The crisis has also resulted in factional disputes within the PDP’s South-East and South-West chapters. In Ebonyi, internal disagreements led to the suspension of the party’s National Vice Chairman (South-East), Ali Odefa, while the Abia State chapter suspended Board of Trustees Chairman Adolphus Wabara.

The South-South chapter has also seen internal strife, particularly between Wike’s supporters and PDP governors in the region. A congress held in Calabar resulted in the re-election of Wike ally Chief Dan Orbih as National Vice Chairman, but the NWC nullified the outcome and appointed a caretaker committee instead.

Political observers argue that the ongoing internal conflicts are damaging the PDP’s chances in future elections. The recent loss of Edo State to the APC has been attributed to these divisions, as major figures such as former Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu defected to the ruling party before the governorship election.

Despite the turmoil, PDP Deputy National Publicity Secretary Ibrahim Abdullahi remains optimistic about the party’s future.

He views the crisis as a necessary restructuring process, stating: “The problem we are facing is not just PDP; you can see it in Labour Party. You can see it in most political parties. What they (APC) do is to ensure that there is no unity so that there cannot be a formidable candidate to put a challenge before them. But certainly, there will be light at the end of the tunnel.”