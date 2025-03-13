APP Chairman Slams Amaewhule House For Locking Fubara Out

The Rivers State Chairman of the All People’s Party (APP), Sunny Wokekoro, has condemned the action of Martins Amaewhule-led House of Assembly towards Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Naija News reports that Wokekoro said the claim that Governor Fubara went to the legislative quarters to submit the 2025 budget rather than the House complex was illogical.

In an interview with News Central on Thursday, he explained that the lawmakers had been using the legislative quarters for all their proceedings.

According to Wokekoro, the House gave the 48 hours order for Governor Fubara to submit the 2025 budget from the legislative quarters and not the House complex.

The Rivers State APP Chairman added that the House, from the legislative quarters, has passed bills which they mandated Fubara to sign.

His words: “The Assembly quarters you’re talking about, that’s where currently the state assembly people have been using for the past, how many months now, doling out bills and even compelling the Governor to even sign them. In the same complex, they wrote to the Governor giving him a meeting of 48 hours to come and present the budget. Governor said okay, I have no qualms with that, but let me see the certified copy of the Supreme Court judgment.

“And finally, when he got it, he wrote to you inviting you people to discuss and interface as members of the same or citizens of the same state. They rejected, they didn’t even honor that invitation. Now he wrote back to them because their argument was that the letter emanated from the SSG’s office. Who is SSG and who is the Governor? SSG represents the Governor. Now Governor overlooked that and wrote to them personally, that’s the document on social media, requesting to come and present that same budget for which they have given him 48 hours to come and present.

“He went there, the gate was locked, and then somebody somewhere was trying to bend the issue and trying to rationalize it, because you’re taking side or you’re either on this side or the other side.

“It’s this Rivers State that is suffering. So, Governor was waiting for Supreme Court to define whether they are still members of the assembly or not. Unfortunately, it didn’t turn that way. He said okay, fine, no problem, this is Supreme Court we must obey it.“