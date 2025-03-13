Akpabio’s Camp Rejects IPU Summons Over Natasha’s Suspension

The camp of Senate President Godswill Akpabio has dismissed the authority of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) to summon him over the suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan from the National Assembly.

Akpabio’s media aide, Eseme Eyiboh, made this known in an interview with Punch on Wednesday, insisting that the matter was strictly an internal parliamentary issue.

“They don’t have the authority to do that. It is an internal affair of the National Assembly. Akpabio can’t be forced to honour an IPU invitation,” Eyiboh stated.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, who is serving a six-month suspension, had accused Akpabio of sexual harassment and abuse of power. On Tuesday, Naija News reported that she took her case to the IPU, a United Nations agency, seeking its intervention.

After listening to her complaint, the IPU stated that it would have to hear from Akpabio before taking a position on the matter.

“The IPU, through its President Tulia Ackson, assured that it would take necessary steps after hearing both sides of the issue. Ackson acknowledged Akpoti-Uduaghan’s concerns but stressed the need for procedural fairness by hearing Akpabio’s side as well,” the agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

‘Natasha Disregarding Rule Of Law’ – Eyiboh

Responding to the development, Eyiboh accused Akpoti-Uduaghan of disregarding the legal process by bypassing the court system and taking her case to an international body.

“That means she has no regard for the rule of law. And beyond being contemptuous, what she is trying to do is to dent the image of Nigeria, which is worrisome. Again, the IPU cannot meddle in the parliament and internal affairs of a sovereign state like Nigeria. It will be very embarrassing,” he said.

He also questioned her motives, saying, “She has taken a step to show contempt for the court she went to. Has anybody asked her why she left the court to start heading to the IPU? Anyway, we wouldn’t want to comment too much on that issue because it is sub judice.”

Possible Further Sanctions?

When asked if Akpoti-Uduaghan would face additional sanctions for her actions, Eyiboh declined to speculate.

“I cannot predict that,” he said.