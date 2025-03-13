‘Actions Like These Discourage Politicians From Appointing Women Into Key Positions’ – Akpabio Fires Natasha Over Petition

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has accused Kogi Central Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of misrepresenting the Senate in the international arena and distorting facts regarding her suspension.

Naija News recalls that Akpoti-Uduaghan, who was recently suspended for six months for allegedly violating Senate rules, had taken her case to the United Nations Inter-Parliamentary Conference in New York on Tuesday, where she accused Akpabio of victimization, sexual harassment, and abuse of office.

However, during Senate plenary on Thursday, Akpabio criticized her actions, saying she attempted to embarrass the upper chamber by presenting a misleading narrative to the international community.

“I am aware that she distorted the facts and globalized the matter, embarrassing the Senate by giving a different narrative,” Akpabio said.

He also acknowledged the intervention of a federal lawmaker, Kafilat Ogbara, who cautioned foreign media that Akpoti-Uduaghan’s version of events was inconsistent with actual Senate proceedings.

Akpabio further stated that Akpoti-Uduaghan had the opportunity to present her concerns before the Senate but instead chose to escalate the issue beyond the chamber.

“She brought the matter before the Senate through a petition but did not allow us to examine it. Instead, she took it to court and later to the international community. Actions like these could discourage politicians from appointing women into key positions,” he said.

Speaking after receiving a vote of confidence from his colleagues, Akpabio urged senators to remain focused on their legislative responsibilities and avoid distractions that could derail their work.

“I thank you for this vote of confidence. Let us stay focused and avoid unnecessary distractions,” he added.