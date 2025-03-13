2027: Orji Kalu Speaks On Presidential Ambition Amid Calls To Contest Against Tinubu

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on the South East Development Commission (SEDC) and representative of Abia North, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has dismissed calls from the Northern Youth Leaders Forum (NYLF) urging him to contest the presidency in 2027.

The NYLF, a coalition of 40 affiliated groups, had made their appeal following a courtesy visit to former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The group’s leader, Comrade Eliot Afiyo, named Obasanjo as its patron while listing Kalu and Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as their top choices for the next election.

Additionally, they proposed that Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal and Adamawa State Governor Umar Fintiri be considered as running mates.

However, in a statement issued on Thursday through his media office and signed by George Maduka, Senator Kalu unequivocally distanced himself from any presidential aspirations.

He reiterated his unwavering support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

Kalu also dismissed any speculation of division within the All Progressives Congress (APC) over its 2027 presidential ticket, cautioning against the use of his name for political distractions.

The statement read: “Nigerian politics operates within a framework of a federal and presidential system, allowing citizens the right to vote and be voted for. Senator Kalu has the right to decide what position he should be considered for, and the presidency in 2027 is not one of them. He has publicly endorsed President Tinubu for re-election and remains committed to the work required to support him.”

Kalu further commended Tinubu’s economic policies, stressing that lasting stability and inclusive reforms require a full two-term presidency.

“Since Nigeria’s return to democracy, no leader has shown the courage to reform the dwindling economy as Tinubu has. Kalu believes the best Nigerians can do is to support and re-elect the President in 2027 to complete the good work he has started.”

The former Abia State Governor also underscored his long-standing relationship with Tinubu, dating back to their tenure as governors in 1999. He reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to the President’s progressive economic agenda.