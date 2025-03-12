‘Your Letter To Lawmakers Over Supreme Court Verdict Is Useless’ – Wike Blasts Fubara

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has slammed the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, over a letter to the House of Assembly members, seeking an audience with them for the implementation of the verdict of the Supreme Court on the political affairs of the State.

Naija News recalls that Fubara had called for a meeting with the Martins Amaewhule-led Rivers State House of Assembly.

The meeting was disclosed in a letter to the Assembly by the Secretary to the State Government, Tammy Danagogo.

According to the letter, the meeting is set to discuss:

1. Provision of a befitting space for the Assembly’s sittings;

2. Payment of all outstanding remuneration or allowances of the Honourable members;

3. Presentation of Budget and sundry matters;

4. Any other matter(s), as may be necessary, to chart the way forward in the best interest of the State.

However, the 27 lawmakers loyal to Wike dismissed the invitation to a meeting at the Government House, insisting that communication must be done formally and not through social media.

During a chat with journalists on Wednesday in Abuja, Wike, the immediate-past governor of Rivers State, described Fubara’s letter to the lawmakers as ‘useless’.

According to the Minister, Speaker Martins Amaewhule and other lawmakers in the Rivers Assembly are not Fubara’s boys and should be accorded some respect.

Wike said instead of inviting lawmakers through a public letter, Fubara should have called Amaewhule and his team via the phone and agreed on a date and time for a meeting.

He said, “Letter to the Rivers House of Assembly is useless; he’s playing to the gallery.”