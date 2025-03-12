You Must Do Two Things For Peace To Return To Rivers – Wike Tells Fubara

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has said that for peace to return in the state, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, must do the right thing.

He stated that for peace to reign Fubara must represent the 2025 budget to the State Assembly led by Martin Amaewhule, and also resubmit the names of his commissioners for clearance.

Wike insisted that there is no way Fubara will have peace without doing the right thing.

He said, “What is peace? What is important is, let the right thing be done. When the right things are done, there will be peace.

“But if the right thing is not done, how would you say you want peace? Peace is predicated on doing the right thing.

“Go and re-present the budget, go and submit the list of the commissioners. You cannot do illegality.”

The Minister stated this while addressing newsmen during a live media chat in Abuja.

He narrated how he picked Governor Siminalayi Fubara for the position despite some politicians of Ijaw extraction kicking against the decision.

He also said that Ijaws are minority in Rivers State and the Niger Delta, and stand no chance of becoming governors in any other state in the region apart from Bayelsa