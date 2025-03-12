You Little Rat, My Children Are Older Than You – Bode George Knocks Jandor Over Allegation Of Anti-Party Activities

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olabode George, has described the accusation levelled against him by a 2023 Lagos State governorship candidate, Adediran Olajide, popularly called Jandor, as an insult.

Naija News recalls that Jandor, who recently resigned from the PDP, accused George of openly declaring support for the governorship candidate of another party and advising Lagos residents not to vote for the PDP.

Reacting to the accusation, the elder statesman said a mere attention from him would politically take away Jandor and his acclaimed popularity from the streets of Lagos.

He stated this yesterday while featuring on Eaglean 102.5 FM’s Current Affairs Programme, Frontline.

Labelling Jandor as “insolent” and someone that had never worked in the party’s best interest, George said: “I am in my 80’s, he is a child, this little rat that you are talking about, what does he know about this party? Let me be frank, I consider it as an insult, a complete insolence. This boy, my children are much older than him and like I learnt in my Latin class in secondary school, it is an “infradig”, an attempt for me to respond to that clown, it is absolute rubbish.”

George added that Jandor had no idea of how the party ran, yet he was allowed a chance to be the party’s candidate, prompting people like the Labour Party’s candidate, Gbadebo Vivour-Rhodes, to step down and defect to the opposition party despite he being a more credible candidate.

He said, “Somebody I have regard and respect for and cannot say no to, brought him (Jandor), recommended him and he competed with a highly experienced, brilliant, well educated, one who went to the best university in the world, got his degree from MIT, from a very resound family background, who had contested before in the West Senatorial District of Lagos, which contains 10 local governments, while the Central is five and the East is also five.

“So, West Senatorial District is about 50 per cent of Lagos State and he contested and obviously won, but the manipulations of the electoral commission didn’t just start today.

“This candidate is outstanding, with a very well-respected family background. We asked them to step down for one another, while the other deputise, but immediately after that, he said eh sir, someone told him before that in case he wins, he should go and take one woman from Ikorodu (Actress, Funke Akindele).

“During that primaries, we told the other boy to step down after getting the form for N21 million and of course, I was able to convince his own father, Wale Rhodes-Vivour, because we were classmates. I said his son, Gbadebo, should calm down and take the second slot, else he (GRV) would’ve beaten him (Jandor) blue black and yellow and green. He listened and accepted.”