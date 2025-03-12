“You Cannot Just Go And Open The Gate” – Wike Slams Fubara Over Assembly Visit

Former Rivers State Governor and current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has criticised his successor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, for attempting to visit the Rivers State House of Assembly Quarters without approval.

Wike, speaking during a media chat in Abuja on Wednesday, condemned Fubara’s actions, stating that he should have waited for approval from the Martins Amaewhule-led Assembly before making the visit.

According to Wike, Fubara’s move was an act of political grandstanding, especially after his administration demolished the Assembly Complex in December 2023.

Fubara was reportedly locked out of the quarters on Wednesday when he arrived to re-present the 2025 Budget, following the Supreme Court’s ruling on February 28, 2025, which upheld Amaewhule as the Speaker. Amaewhule and over 20 lawmakers are known to be allies of Wike.

Addressing reporters at the scene, Fubara stated that he had informed Amaewhule of his planned visit, and the Rivers State Government had also sent an official letter notifying the House.

However, Wike dismissed Fubara’s actions, saying, “If you write a letter to the Assembly, won’t you wait for a response? He is playing to the gallery. He has carried television people to say he went to the story. You know it’s wrong. Can the president now stand up and go to the National Assembly? Who does that?”

He further criticized Fubara’s approach, adding, “He brought the Assembly Complex down. Assembly now sits in their residence. If you are coming, they have children; they will say the governor is coming today, so they have to prepare themselves.

“You cannot just go and open the gate and say: ‘I’m coming to present budget.’ Nonsense. Rubbish. Who is doing that? Playing to the gallery. Nobody will hear that.”