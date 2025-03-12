Yobe Gov, Buni Appoints 200 New Aides

The Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, has approved the appointment of more than 200 young individuals into his cabinet.

The Senior Special Assistant for Digital and Strategic Communications to the Governor, Mallam Yusuf Ali, confirmed this to journalists on Wednesday, March 12.

Ali told Leadership that the individuals would serve in various positions, including focal persons, senior special assistants, special assistants, and technical assistants in the media sector.

Governor Buni emphasized that these appointments demonstrate his dedication to fostering youth participation within the administration and harnessing their innovative perspectives to improve the government’s communication strategies.

Ali further stated that these appointments signify the administration’s commitment to creating opportunities for young talents to play a role in the advancement of Yobe State.

He noted that this remarkable initiative further exemplifies Governor Buni’s leadership approach, which emphasizes inclusion, innovation, and the development of human capital.

Ali mentioned that the newly appointed individuals are expected to commence their duties immediately, infusing the administration’s media and communication initiatives with fresh energy and ideas.

He reported that this significant initiative aims to empower young people, enhance youth involvement in governance, and address the issue of unemployment among the large youth population in the state.

Meanwhile, the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma has warned the political leaders from Imo East Senatorial district popularly called Owerri Zone against heating up the polity.

He urged the zonal leaders to maintain peace and desist from taking actions that could destabilize the political environment.

The Governor gave the warning during a meeting with the Owerri Zone leaders under the aegis of the Owerri Harmony project at the Government House in Owerri.

Speaking further, he stated that it is impossible for him to solve all the problems in the State, adding that he would only do some while his successors will do the remaining.