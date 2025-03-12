Wike’s Aide Insists Fubara Is Not Ready For Peace, Urges Ugochinyere To Stop Lying To The Public

Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, Lere Olayinka, has stated that the Rivers State Governor, Sim Fubara, was not ready for peace and governance by the laws.

Naija News reports that Olayinka made this known in a social media post on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, while speaking about Fubara’s inability to access the Rivers Assembly to present the 2025 budget.

Olayinka stated that Fubara is only playing to the gallery and creating social media content, asking when a governor started going to the House of Assembly uninvited.

He said, “The Governor is only playing to the gallery and creating contents for social media. If not, shouldn’t he know that the proper thing to do was for him to have written to the Speaker, and wait for a response as to when to come for the budget presentation?”

Wike’s aide also urged the House of Representatives member from Ideato North and South Federal Constituency of Imo State, Imo Ugochinyere, to stop lying to the public about a non-existing opposition group.

Ugochinyere had, at a news conference on Wednesday in Abuja, accused Wike of ordering his loyalists in the Rivers State House of Assembly to destabilise the state.

In response, Olayinka said Ugochinyere was only “crying over lost alawee (pocket money) from Rivers State”.

He added, “As a political hushpuppi that he is, it is normal for Ugochinyere to cry over the dismantling of fraudulent local government structures that he used his party, Action Peoples Party (APP) to produce in Rivers State. From the illegal Council Chairmen, we know how many billions of Naira he has collected, and this has come to an end. He must cry.

“That Political Hushpuppi should tell Nigerians the House of Representatives members that are part of his Yahoo Yahoo Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP).

“Ugochinyere once said, the Speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly, Martins Ameawhule won’t ever see the Rivers State Budget. He was everywhere, boasting that the Assembly members are gone and nothing in this life will bring them back.

“But today, as Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, who is the victim of Ugochinyere’s Yahoo Yahoo politics is already seeing spirits, the reality of the end of free flow of Alawee is dawning on him, reason he was on live television, shouting like a wounded goat.”