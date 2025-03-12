Wike Accuses Bauchi Governor Of Betraying G5 Governors

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has accused Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, of betrayal.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, Wike alleged that Mohammed turned his back on the ‘G5 Governors’ in the build-up to the 2023 general elections.

The G5 Governors, a now-defunct faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), comprised Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and former governors Wike (Rivers), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), and Samuel Ortom (Benue).

The group, which had a strained relationship with the PDP leadership, was widely speculated to have influenced the outcome of the presidential election by contributing to President Bola Tinubu’s victory.

Narrating what played out, Wike said: “Bala Mohammed was having a problem with Atiku and Co. That day, I was going to commission a lounge at the airport. When he landed, I said there was no need to come to town when I was coming to the airport. He called me. Ibrahim Adoke, the former Attorney-General, was there.

“He said Atiku would kill him if Atiku wins and that we must support Asiwaju. We organised G5 to pay Bala a visit in Bauchi, not knowing that he was using us to settle with Atiku. When we got there, he was happy. The next day, Tambuwal led a team to go and see Bala, and Bala abandoned us.

“That’s why I say before you hold some position, you must be a man of character. That’s why I always talk about character.”