Why Nigeria Must Qualify For 2026 FIFA World Cup – Victor Osimhen

Galatasaray forward, Victor Osimhen has expressed a strong determination as the Super Eagles of Nigeria prepare to tackle the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers this month, with the team’s goal to secure a place in the tournament after missing out on the last edition.

The Super Eagles have begun their campaign in Group C with a challenging record, having drawn three of their first four matches, while Osimhen has been out due to injury. The 26-year-old striker reflects on the disappointment of not qualifying for Qatar 2022, where Nigeria was edged out by rivals Ghana.

“It’s the dream of every footballer to play at the World Cup, and given our current situation in the group, I feel a significant urgency alongside my teammates to qualify for the 2026 tournament,” Osimhen shared with BBC Sport Africa. “The setback we experienced in 2022 was tough, and we’re determined to ensure that doesn’t happen again for our nation or our generation. I aim to play in the World Cup and look back on my career without any regrets.”

Currently, Nigeria is four points behind group leaders Rwanda and will travel to Kigali on March 21 to face the Wasps, followed by a home match against Zimbabwe, the group’s last-ranked team, just four days later.

With Eric Chelle recently appointed head coach, the team is focusing on achieving immediate results. Chelle is the third coach to lead the Super Eagles in a campaign that commenced in November 2023. Under his predecessors, Jose Peseiro and Finidi George, the team encountered challenges, which included two draws and a disappointing loss.

“With a new manager at the helm, we are eager to confront the match against Rwanda and learn from the mistakes we’ve made thus far, positioning ourselves favourably for qualification,” Osimhen said.

Osimhen, who was named the 2023 African Footballer of the Year, holds an impressive record of 23 goals and 11 assists in 39 senior matches for Nigeria. He articulated his disappointment at missing the World Cup in 2022 but remains optimistic about the talented squad—including standout players like Ademola Lookman, Moses Simon, Ola Aina, Calvin Bassey, and Alex Iwobi—who he believes can secure a spot in the upcoming tournament in Canada, Mexico, and the USA.

Having only missed two World Cup editions since their debut in 1994, Osimhen remarked, “People often highlight our talented generation, but we can truly validate that talent by demonstrating our skills on the World Cup stage, just as previous teams have done.”

He reflected on the emotional impact of their absence from Qatar, stating, “I, like my teammates, felt a profound sadness about missing the tournament, and I believe our fans might not fully grasp how much it affected us. This is why we are devoted to rectifying past mistakes and giving our all for our country, our coach, and our fans to prove we deserve to be there.”

While Chelle’s appointment has received mixed responses, Osimhen is enthusiastic about the opportunity to train under him. The coach successfully led Mali to the quarter-finals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and achieved a notable victory over Nigeria last year.

“I’ve had conversations with him and have a clear understanding of his objectives for us as players,” Osimhen explained. “Ultimately, success is a combination of the coach’s strategies and the players’ commitment to achieving our collective goals.”

As Nigeria gears up for AFCON 2025, where they are drawn against Tunisia, Uganda, and Tanzania, Osimhen maintains a hopeful outlook for their prospects. After finishing as runners-up in the recent tournament, he aims for a more favourable outcome in Morocco.

“African football can be unpredictable, as seen in the last tournament with several prominent teams exiting early,” he said. “We need to approach every match with utmost focus and remind ourselves that we have yet to secure a victory for Nigeria. This should motivate us to strive for greater achievements.”

Nevertheless, Osimhen acknowledges the importance of prioritizing their World Cup qualifying campaign before turning attention to future tournaments. The qualifiers will conclude ahead of AFCON 2025, with critical fixtures set for September and October.

Only group winners will secure a place in the World Cup finals, while Nigeria could potentially enter the continental play-offs if they finish second. As three-time African champions and the highest-ranked team in Group C, Osimhen emphasizes the need to avoid complacency.

“Reputation alone won’t guarantee success; we must remain vigilant and dedicated throughout each match,” he advised. “We’re representing our country, our families, and the aspirations of nearly 300 million people. This drives our ambition to succeed and highlights the importance of achieving our goal of playing at the World Cup.”