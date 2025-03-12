Why El-Rufai’s Effort To Snatch Power From Tinubu Will Fail – Olowofela

A Federal Character Commissioner from Oyo State, Adeniyi Olowofela, has stated that the defection of former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, from the All Progressives Congress will not hinder President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid.

Speaking during a telephone interview with Noble FM in Ibadan, Olwofela described El-Rufai’s defection to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) as political suicide.

He argued that Tinubu holds the most powerful seat in Nigeria, and this, combined with the country’s political culture, will make it difficult to wrestle power from the president.

He said, “Bola Ige once said the most powerful person in Nigeria is the President. As a result, it is difficult to unseat Tinubu. His policies will yield positive results by the time the 2027 election approaches. What we are witnessing now is the natural interplay of demand and supply, which is beyond the government’s control.”

He dismissed claims of divisions within the APC, asserting that Tinubu has consolidated power within the party. “Contrary to what people are saying about APC being divided, it originated from the ACN and CPC. Tinubu has united all factions. The supposed divisions are mere political distractions,” he said.

Addressing speculation about the roles of former APC leaders such as Rauf Aregbesola and Kayode Fayemi, Olowofela maintained that they were merely Tinubu’s political foot soldiers. He also ruled out the possibility of opposition figures like Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar forming a successful alliance with El-Rufai, as they would not join a party where they cannot secure a presidential ticket.

“Tinubu’s second term is in the North’s best interest. Many assume Northerners act as a single political bloc, but this is a misconception. Atiku and Rabiu Kwankwaso, for instance, will not align with a party that doesn’t guarantee them a presidential ticket,” he explained, predicting that Tinubu will secure victory in over 18 states in 2027.

Olowofela also criticized El-Rufai’s leadership in Kaduna, labeling him a religious extremist who alienated Christians. He suggested that this may play a role in the rejection of El-Rufai’s ministerial nomination.