Why El-Rufai Didn’t Join PDP – Bwala

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, has said Nasir El-Rufai left the All Progressives Congress (APC) for personal ambition.

Naija News reports that Bwala said the former Governor of Kaduna State chose the Social Democratic Party (SDP) over the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because he wanted a place where he could exert control.

In an interview with TVC on Wednesday, the presidential spokesman recalled that El-Rufai had said he would not leave the ruling party.

He said, unlike PDP, SDP has no structure and the party’s Chairman, Shehu Gabam, is El-Rufai’s friend whom he could dictate for.

His words: “The reason El-Rufai didn’t go to PDP is because the structure there, he can’t go and dictate things for them. But he told the world that SDP, the chairman, is his friend. So they went there because they want to go and dictate.

“Let me ask you, with the greatest respect, don’t you have records of El-Rufai saying, I will never leave APC till I die? Don’t you have records where he said, there is no political party other than APC? I’m not holding it against him. Because it’s possible he may have said that around the time because of his feeling. The only thing I said, which you gave in your monologue, is that your constitutional right of association is guaranteed. I don’t have anything against that. But your motive must be interrogated.”