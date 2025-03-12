We Are Emptying LP, Peter Obi Will Join APC – Bwala

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, has said former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, will join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that Bwala said the presidency and the APC were having success in emptying the Labour Party.

In an interview with TVC on Wednesday, the presidential spokesman said the former Labour Party presidential candidate would not run for presidency under the party.

“Do you know we are emptying Labour Party? Not because we go and ask them to come. They are coming. Valentine Ozigbo has joined us. Balami has joined us. Even Peter Obi will join us. I mean, we are successful in this window. Peter Obi will not run in Labour Party. They are all leaving Labour Party,” he said.

Asked why he was sure of Obi’s defection to the ruling party, Bwala explained that the defection of Valentine Ozigbo to the APC signalled the former Anambra governor’s next move.

He added that the defection of opposition political leaders to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) would not work.

According to him, the question of who becomes the presidential candidate and who gets what would affect any coalition movement.

“For Valentine Ozigbo to come to our party. Valentine Ozigbo is actually the custodian of Peter Obi. Right? Then I know for a fact that Peter Obi will join us. Do you know why I said that? It’s after one week or two weeks of these melodramatic activities.

“The way they scheme this thing is that every week you will hear a breaking news. A gladiator has joined SDP so that they will dominate the media space with conversation. And I hope that the media will be smart enough to know that. But that is what they intend to do to keep the conversation in the media. But the thing is, why I said he will join us is, by the time the two weeks is over, and they are able to enjoy this momentarily coverage, when they sit down, they will start fighting. Who will be president? Who will be vice president? Who will determine what?” Bwala added.